Brenda Gail Blankenship Smith

BRENDA GAIL BLANKENSHIP SMITH, 63 of Huntington, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, went home to the Lord Saturday July 2, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born August 15, 1958, to the late James L. and Wilma J. Blankenship. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Elizabeth Blankenship, a brother-in-law, James "Bo" Brooks, and by her in-laws, Clarence and Bernice Smith. She is survived by her husband of 45 years Don, of Huntington, a daughter and son-in-law Sarah Mount (Jeremy) of Ona, son and daughter in-law Jeremy Smith (Amanda) of Huntington. Also surviving her are one brother and sister in-law, Jimmy Blankenship (Barb) of Kenova, sister, Gloria Ferguson of Guyandotte, sister, Sharon Brooks of Huntington, sister and brother-in-law Rita Tanis (Tom) of Canton, Ohio, sister and brother-in-law Nancy Nutter (Robert) of Huntington, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are being handled by Tyler Mountain Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.

