Brenda Gay Sowards Adkins
SYSTEM

BRENDA GAY SOWARDS ADKINS, 55, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. She was born July 7, 1967, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Marvin and Arlene Sowards. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband, Steven Grant Adkins; one son, Dakota Griffith Adkins; four sisters, Donna Davis (Wayne), Carol Dawson (Johnny), Nancy Maynard (Mike) and Beverly Sowards; six loving nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Dee Elkins Lacy. She was a member of the Barboursville Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. The family would like to thank all the special friends from the Barboursville Congregation and a special thanks to the staff with the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. A memorial service will be conducted at noon Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Elder Brian Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Sulphur Cemetery, Ona. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you