Mrs. BRENDA JOY FRYE, 73, of Harts, W.Va., was born October 26, 1947, at Harts, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charlie and Clarice Brumfield. She departed this life on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at her residence. Brenda was a retired teacher and member of the Cole Branch Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wallace and Vinnie Workman and Joe and Georgia Brumfield. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Charles Allen “Shorty” Frye; daughter, Jill (Mark) Carver of Pinehurst, Texas; son, Jason (Jessica) Frye of Charleston, W.Va.; brothers, Charles W. (Diana) and Anthony G. (Lisa) Brumfield; grandchildren, Carson and Cadie Toney, Alex and Ayana Carver, and Marlow Frye; dear friends, Barbara Meade, Pat Frye, Molly Ramey, Mavis Walker, Pam Baisden, Teresa and Roy Bowers, John and Clinton Ann Bowers and Terry Toney. Services will be conducted at noon Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va., with Rev. Jimmy Carter and Rev. Kit Meade officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be family and friends. Visitation will be two hours prior to services Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington woman accused of sexually abusing, beating 4-year-old
- Jim's Steak and Spaghetti announces modified Strawberry Pie Week
- W.Va. House unanimous in rejection of governor’s plan to cut state income tax
- Child development services employee accused of stealing more than $4.7 million in federal funds
- Police roundup: Huntington woman caught with gun at airport
- Baylor's NCAA title 'exhilarating' for former local prep star Loveday
- Family sues police after man's death labeled homicide by medical examiner
- Travis Tritt to perform in Huntington on May 14
- Despite federal moratorium, evictions continue in Cabell County
- City moving forward with Hal Greer Boulevard improvements
Images
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. George Washington, girls basketball
- Photos: K9 officer training seminar
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, boys basketball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, high school baseball
- Photos: Huntington vs. George Washington, boys basketball
- Photos: Glass-smashing event on Marshall campus
- Photos: Prince Philip, Britain’s longest serving consort, through the years
- Photos: High school baseball, Fairland vs. South Point
- Photos: Girl Scouts conduct cookie sale for 'Health Care Heroes'