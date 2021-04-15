Mrs. BRENDA JOY FRYE, 73, of Harts, W.Va., was born October 26, 1947, at Harts, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charlie and Clarice Brumfield. She departed this life on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at her residence. Brenda was a retired teacher and member of the Cole Branch Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wallace and Vinnie Workman and Joe and Georgia Brumfield. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Charles Allen “Shorty” Frye; daughter, Jill (Mark) Carver of Pinehurst, Texas; son, Jason (Jessica) Frye of Charleston, W.Va.; brothers, Charles W. (Diana) and Anthony G. (Lisa) Brumfield; grandchildren, Carson and Cadie Toney, Alex and Ayana Carver, and Marlow Frye; dear friends, Barbara Meade, Pat Frye, Molly Ramey, Mavis Walker, Pam Baisden, Teresa and Roy Bowers, John and Clinton Ann Bowers and Terry Toney. Services will be conducted at noon Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va., with Rev. Jimmy Carter and Rev. Kit Meade officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be family and friends. Visitation will be two hours prior to services Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.

