BRENDA JOYCE DISHMAN MCCOY, 74, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 by Pastor Rodney Dishman at the Maple Hill Cemetery. Brenda was born July 28, 1948 in Kenova, W.Va., a daughter of the late Paul and Eula Mae Brown Dishman. She was a graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Sue Hensley, and a brother, Larry Paul Dishman. She is survived by three brothers and sisters-in-law: Rodney Dale and Mary Dishman, Mark A. and Joyce Dishman and Timothy D, and Carmen Dishman; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

