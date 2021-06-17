BRENDA KAY COOK, 50, of Milton, wife of Gary Cook, died June 11 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was the general manager of Walgreen's in Milton. There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. June 17 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

