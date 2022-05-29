BRENDA KAY FOSTER, 69, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Friday, May 27, 2022. She was born June 13, 1952, in Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harmon and Mary Wilcoxen. She is also preceded in death by one sister, Velmie, and by three brothers: Leslie, Kenny and Rex Wilcoxen. She is survived by her husband, Larry Foster; two sons, Larry Foster Jr. and his wife Christina and Stacy Foster; one sister, Alice Akers; three brothers: Lonnie, Gary and Rick Wilcoxen; six grandchildren: Kaylyn, Jeremiah, Larrissa, David, Ayden and Isabella; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Don Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Milton. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

