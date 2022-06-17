BRENDA KAY FRYE, 65, of Huntington, mother of Tracy Crawford, died June 3 at home. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. June 18 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to One Voice, Donations – One Voice Inc. (onevoicewv.org) for their community effort in combating substance abuse in the West Virginia area. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you