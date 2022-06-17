BRENDA KAY FRYE, 65, of Huntington, mother of Tracy Crawford, died June 3 at home. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. June 18 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to One Voice, Donations – One Voice Inc. (onevoicewv.org) for their community effort in combating substance abuse in the West Virginia area. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- W.Va.’s 50-50 custody law now in effect
- Michael Maddox
- Artist known for regional portraits, landscapes dies
- New principals approved for Huntington East Middle, Spring Hill Elementary
- Chuck Landon: Build new MU baseball stadium -- now
- BUSINESS BEAT: New cannabis dispensary to open in Huntington
- Chuck Landon: New MU cagers raising eyebrows
- UPDATE: Thousands still without power after strong storm
- Martin goes from Marshall baseball star to CEO of health care company
- MU Board of Governors to meet in special session on proposed baseball stadium
Collections
- Photos: Rainbow Formal at the Memorial Student Center
- Photos: KidsFest concludes with dance party at Pullman
- Photos: 31st annual Old Central City Days
- Photos: Nitro Lady Wildcats Summer Hoops Shootout
- Photos: Marshall Football conducts one-day camp
- Photos: Art in the Park
- Photos: HPD swears in four new probationary officers
- Photos: Mayor Joseph L. Williams Jr. Fire Station groundbreaking ceremony
- Photos: Free Fishing Days
- Photos: St. Cloud Commons Splash Pad