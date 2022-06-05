Brenda Kay Morris
BRENDA KAY MORRIS, 70, of Huntington, passed away on May 28th, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Brenda was born on November 29, 1951, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Ralph and Melvinia Webb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse and soulmate, Dale Leslie Morris. Brenda and Dale were married 37 years. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Plants; granddaughters, Lily Marie and Phoebe Grace; her sister, Vickie Talbert; niece, Emily Talbert; and nephew, Justin Talbert. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may call from noon until service time at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www. regerfh.com.

