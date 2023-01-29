BRENDA KAY PANCAKE, 75, of Culloden, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born August 4, 1947 in Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of the late, Eugene and Lois Poe. She is also preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Jack and Mary Pancake. She is survived by her husband, Allen Pancake; one daughter, Kelly Bartenslager (John); one son, Scott Pancake (Alycia); one sister, Barbara Mullin (Ted); one brother, Richard Poe; four grandchildren, Kellen, Maggie, Isaiah and Lyla; step mother-in-law, Betty Pancake; sister-in-law, Jackie and three nieces and two nephews. She was a member of Milton Baptist Church. A memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton with Pastor Allen Stewart officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

