BRENDA LEE HENSLEY, 61, of Huntington, wife of Timmy Hensley, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 15, 2021, at Ohio State University East Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. She was born July 15, 1960, to Roy Lee and Anita Louise Gullett Marcum. She was a graduate of the Class of 1978 at Ceredo-Kenova High School. After high school she worked as a medical assistant at John Marshall Medical Center. She later dedicated nearly 40 years working as a cardiac sonographer at Cabell Huntington Hospital and currently at St. Mary’s Medical Center. During that time she met many friends and colleagues that were dear to her. She loved and took great pride in her work and enjoyed caring for her patients. She was a member of 20th Street Baptist Church in Kenova, W.Va., and was involved in many ministries. Brenda enjoyed life and being surrounded by her family. She set the example before her daughters of what a wife and mother should be. She was also a devoted friend and enjoyed many trips and dinners with her girls. Preceding Brenda in death was her father, Roy Lee Marcum, an infant brother, Terry Lee Marcum, and her grandparents, Charlie and Goldie Marcum and Byron and Verlie Gullett. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Timmy Hensley, her mother, Anita Louise (Gullett) Marcum, daughters, Sara (Dustin) Stone and Lauren Hensley; one brother, Roy Lee Marcum II (Jennifer) and their children Nathan and Chassidy. Her grandchildren, who were the joy of her life. She adored being their Mimi: Bryson, Evan and Chase Stone, and Kamryn Crockett. A special lifelong friend, Alieen (Lewis) Beuchner of Columbus, Ohio, and many more special friends, cousins, aunts and uncles all survive her as well. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 20th Street Baptist, Kenova. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, August 20, at noon at the church with Pastor Matthew Christian officiating. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Her smile and laughter will forever live in our memories and our hearts. Goodbyes are not forever, until we meet again. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Reger Funeral Home, Ceredo-Kenova Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.
