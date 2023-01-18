BRENDA SUE FRYE HALL, 77 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Jan. 16, 2023, surrounded by her family and immense amounts of love. She was born May 4, 1945, to the late Homer "Capp" and Ruby Pearl Dailey Frye of Barboursville.
In 1965, Brenda married the love of her life, Charles Ray Hall, and they built a beautiful life together in the little area of Roach, W.Va. In addition to her husband, Brenda is survived by her son Charles "Charlie Burl" Hall, and his wife Rachel Gensler Hall; and three granddaughters, Faithanna, Lily, and Malia Hall, all of Charleston, W.Va. Brenda's prized roles in life were as a wife, parent, and grandparent.
As a lifelong member of Roach Baptist Church, Brenda served as church clerk, church secretary, Sunday School teacher, and choir member. She was the first member of her family to attend college where she earned a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree in English at Marshall University. She taught first grade at Salt Rock Elementary for more than 30 years, and she was also a member of the West Virginia Teachers Association.
Brenda is also survived by a sister, Barbara Cassady of Barboursville; brothers-in-law Darrell "Bob" Hall (Susie) of Barboursville, Darius Hall (Lora) of Salt Rock, and Keith Hall of Ona; sister-in-law Sharon Frye of Milton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her brother Gerald "Jerry" Frye of Milton; and sister-in-law Janice Hall of Ona.
Family would like to thank her medical professionals including Dr. Sigurdur Sigurdarson, Dr. Dewayne Tackett, and Bria McKee, for always taking such good care of Brenny.
Services will be Thursday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m., at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel in Barboursville. Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. She will be buried in the Frye Family Cemetery in Salt Rock. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
