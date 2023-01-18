BRENDA SUE FRYE HALL, 77 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Jan. 16, 2023, surrounded by her family and immense amounts of love. She was born May 4, 1945, to the late Homer "Capp" and Ruby Pearl Dailey Frye of Barboursville.

In 1965, Brenda married the love of her life, Charles Ray Hall, and they built a beautiful life together in the little area of Roach, W.Va. In addition to her husband, Brenda is survived by her son Charles "Charlie Burl" Hall, and his wife Rachel Gensler Hall; and three granddaughters, Faithanna, Lily, and Malia Hall, all of Charleston, W.Va. Brenda's prized roles in life were as a wife, parent, and grandparent.

