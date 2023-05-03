BRENT ALAN NELSON, 72 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on April 26, 2023, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Brent was born on January 11, 1951, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Nelson and Eddyth Gue Nelson. He is survived by his brother, Rodney Nelson of Huntington, W.Va.; cousins Debbie Hatfield, Kim Rougeux, Linda Frazier, and Sherba Grainger; and a host of many friends and co-workers. Brent was a graduate of Huntington High School Class of 1969 and Marshall University. He was a salesperson for GSB Processes. Brent never knew a stranger and he gave back to his community by being a volunteer for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Tri-State for several years. Brent was an avid golfer and supporter of Marshall football and basketball, loving brother, and a friend to many. There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at New Baptist Church, 610 28th Street, Huntington, W.Va., where he was a member. Pastor Trent Eastman will be officiating the service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions to be made to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Tri-State, Facing Hunger Foodbank, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you