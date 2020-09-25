BRIAN CHARLES LEWIS, 37, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, September 22, after battling a short illness. His life was blessed with a sweet wife, Nikki, and three precious sons, Decker, Merrick and Arlo, whom he adored. Brian was loved by his family, which includes his parents, Russ and Terry; his sister, Morgan and her husband Joe Trout; nieces, Breeze and Ember; and grandparents, Charles and Rosalie Lewis. Brian was also well-loved by his aunts and uncles, Randy Lewis, Susan (Brady) Lipscomb, Trish (Skip) Harris, Chaun (Scott) Maddox, Bill McAlister Jr., and a slew of cousins that love to share stories of childhood shenanigans. Nikki’s family also loved Brian as if he were their own: Nikki’s parents, Rick and Kim Clay; aunts and uncles, Sheila (David) Caproni, Gwen (Randy) Everman, Brenda (Joe) Fraley; and several cousins. Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Barbara Hensley. He had many friends that include Tyler Cantrell, Caleb Lyon, Eric Simmons, RK Gissel, and several other co-workers from J.H. Fletcher’s. Brian’s greatest enjoyments were spending time with Nikki and his boys, standing on a creek bank fishing for muskie, deer hunting, teasing his sister and being the best Uncle B. The family would like to collect memories of Brian to keep for his sons. Please come to the visitation with your favorite memory in mind. Stationary will be available for you to record your memory. We are requiring masks to be worn due to many medically fragile family members that would like to attend the services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brian Lewis Memorial Fund at WesBanco for his three sons. We are grateful for the compassion and kindness shown to us by the staff at St. Mary’s Medical Center, especially those who provided such excellent care while Brian was a patient in the ICU. We are also thankful for our family and friends who have loved us so well during this very difficult time. We love each of you. Funeral service will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Body recovered near Camden Park
- BRIAN LEWIS
- Take a guess: Planned Village Shoppes seek community input on new businesses
- Former council member, magistrate indicted in 2019 shooting
- Huntington will settle suit with former MU athletes for more than $350K, according to attorney
- Fort Gay PreK-8 employee tests positive for COVID-19
- HENRY CREMEANS
- Student at Huntington East Middle School tests positive for COVID-19
- Area hospitals see surge in COVID-19 cases
- CLAUDE RICHARD "RICK" KNIGHT
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall vs. Appalachian State, football
- Photos: Drive-in talent show
- Photos: People spend Sunday afternoon at Camden Park
- Photos: Fairland vs. South Point, football
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Wheeling Park, football
- Photos: Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church approaching its 150th Anniversary
- Photos: The President’s Master Quoits Tournament
- Photos: Fall activities in Milton
- Photos: Storytime at the Cabell County Public Library
- Photos: Marshall University Media Quoits Tournament