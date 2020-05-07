BRIAN DAVID STEINBERG, 58, of Huntington and Pittsburgh, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Pittsburgh. He was born May 30, 1961, in Huntington, a son of the late Marcia L. Saltz and Jack B. Steinberg. He is survived by two sons, Matthew Steinberg and Benjamin Steinberg, both from Pittsburgh; four brothers, Mark Steinberg (Andrea), Adam Steinberg (Tracy), Paul Jacobson (Lisa) and the late Marc Jacobson; three nieces, Ashley Steinberg, Alexandra Steinberg and Sydney Jacobson; four nephews, Joshua Steinberg, Matthew Steinberg, Zachary Steinberg and Morgan Jacobson; a great-nephew, Myron Thompson; a great-niece, Ariana Roos; and his loving partner, Emilia Phetteplace. Brian had a long career as a retail management consultant and worked for numerous tier-one retail organizations including Bed Bath & Beyond and American Eagle. He has been consulting for Rue 21 since July 2018. Brian loved to grill in the summers, travel with Emilia — one of their recent trips included a vacation in Aruba — and go out to dinner with Emilia and his children. Above all, Brian cherished the time he spent with Matt and Ben. He was a loving and dedicated father. Services will be held when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Expressions of sympathy may be made to B’nai Sholom Congregation (Jack and Edda Steinberg Family Fund), PO Box 2674, Huntington, WV 25701, or the charity of your choice. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

