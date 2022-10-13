BRIAN K. ALLISON, 54, Culloden, W.Va., formerly of Indiana, Pa., passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
The son of William J. and Betty J. Stienman Allison, he was born September 21, 1968, in Union City, Pa.
BRIAN K. ALLISON, 54, Culloden, W.Va., formerly of Indiana, Pa., passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
The son of William J. and Betty J. Stienman Allison, he was born September 21, 1968, in Union City, Pa.
Brian was a veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.
Surviving are his son Brian K. Allison II; siblings Sarah (Drew) Borzick, Peterburg, Ohio, William J. (Daureen) Allison, Punxsutawney, Theresa Havekost, Quitman, Texas, Norman Allison, Arkansas, Norma Allison, Quitman, Texas, Betty (Rich) Watson, Indiana, David (Nancy) Allison, Dayton, Ohio, Ricky (Kathy) Allison, Marion Center, Ohio; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received on Friday, October 14, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, Pa. An additional hour of viewing will be held on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Rev. Robert White, officiating. www.lefdahlfuneralhome.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.