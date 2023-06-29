The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Brian Keith Chaffin
BRIAN KEITH CHAFFIN, 55, of Melbourne, Fla., formerly of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away May 27, 2023. He was born January 9, 1968, in Cabell County, a son of the late John Douglas and Doris Jean White Ward. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis France and Jackie Adkins and one brother, Rodney Chaffin. He is survived by his sisters, Patty Chaffin of Barboursville, Ella Roe (Larry) of Wayne, Delores Smith (Rick) of Barboursville, Shanna Blankenship (Mitchell) of Wayne and Misty Chaffin of Ripley, W.Va.; brothers-in-law, Danny France of Florida and Rodney Adkins of Barboursville; and several nieces, nephews and friends. Brian enjoyed the beach, riding motorcycles, NASCAR, camping and sitting around the campfire telling stories. He loved his family and trained German Shepherd dogs. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

