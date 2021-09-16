BRIAN KEITH MEREDITH, 54, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Kenova United Methodist Church with Rev. Bill DeMoss and Rev. Scott Byard officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. He was born June 3, 1967, in Huntington, a son of Berlin Ray Meredith Sr. and Carol Sue Hayton Meredith. He worked for DECCO Services. He was a 1985 graduate of C-K High School. He loved his family and spending time with them and had a penchant to be able to fix anything. Brian was kind and would do anything to help anyone and will be deeply missed by family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Berlin Meredith II (Kathy); nephews, Keenan Joseph, Joshua Tyler and Champ Meredith; and a host of relatives and friends. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Kenova United Methodist Church. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com

