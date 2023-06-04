BRIAN LEE McMASTER, 60, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, after an extended illness. He was born April 23, 1963, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Elaine and Larry Blackaby of Huntington and the late Bob Lee McMaster. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bonnie and Harry Harless and his paternal grandparents, Lucille and James McMaster. He was a member of Walnut Hills Church of the Nazarene. In addition to his mother and stepfather, survivors include: his brother, D. Eric McMaster of Huntington; a special niece and her husband, Tiffany and Ryan Tucker; a great-niece, Lani Spaulding; a great-nephew, Treyce Spaulding; and a host of friends. Graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, with Pastor Robert Thompson officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

