BRIAN SCOT LIKENS, born September 8, 1966, passed away July 13, 2021, at the age of fifty-four years, ten months and five days. He was the son of the late Teddy Lee Likens and Cuba Irene Vance Thomas, and is also preceded in death by one sister, Tonya Sue Franklin. He was a longtime Marshall football fan, loved Bass fishing with his family and friends and was avid about having his Super Bowl get-togethers and his Fourth of July fireworks shows. He is survived by one brother, Steve (Krickett) Likens of Branchland, W.Va.; one niece, Brittany (Chad) Sizemore of Milton, W.Va.; one nephew, Bradley (Sarah) Likens of West Hamlin, W.Va.; three great-nephews, Teddy Likens, Noah Sizemore and Lionel Likens; stepmother, Towanna Likens; and stepfather, Paul Thomas. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Elder Jonah Adkins officiating. Interment will follow in Yeager Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. July 16, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you