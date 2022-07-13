Bridgett Gale Jaynes
SYSTEM

BRIDGETT GALE JAYNES, 67, of Barboursville, passed away July 10, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born January 12, 1955, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of Rose Jaynes of Barboursville and the late Shannon Jaynes. She was also preceded in death by her sister Sandra Jaynes. She is survived by her mother Rose McComas Jaynes and several cousins. Bridgett's favorite pastimes were U.S. Presidential History, watching television, and eating Rice Crispy Treats. Funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Bruce Copley. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

