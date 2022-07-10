BRODY PATRICK WHITE, 28, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Ashland, Ky., passed away at his residence on Thursday, June 30, 2022. He was born May 30, 1994, in Ashland, Ky. He attended Spring Valley High School and graduated from Boyd County High School. He was an employee of S.S. Logan Packing Company and formerly Young Sign, Ashland, Ky. Brody is survived by his loving family including his father, Robert Edward (Samantha) White III of Huntington; his mother, Donna Denise Da Vania Delaney of Ashland, Ky.; a brother, Dillyn Hunt of Ashland, Ky.; sister, Rachael Crowell Lynch of Versailles, Ky.; grandparents, Pat (George) Cheek of Flatwoods, Ky.; Don (Garnet) Da Vania of Ashland, Ky.; Karen Logan of Huntington and Robert "Stormy" White, II of Chesapeake, Ohio; his great-grandmother, Lou Wright of Ashland, Ky.; additionally, two children that held a very special place in his heart, Alex and Izzy . He was preceded by a grandmother, Nancy White. In lieu of flowers, Brody who had a love for animals, would have liked for those who wish to make memorial contributions to help support the Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Beard Mortuary.

