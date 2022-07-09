BRODY PATRICK WHITE, 28 of Huntington, son of Robert E. White III of Huntington and Donna Denise Davania of Ashland, died June 30 at home. He was employed by S.S. Logan Packing Company. There will be a visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. July 12 at Beard Mortuary. Memorial contributions may be sent to Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you