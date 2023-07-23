The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Bruce Edmund Napier
BRUCE EDMUND NAPIER, loving husband of Jil Napier of West Hamlin, W.Va., was born January 14, 1955, and passed away July 22, 2023 at the age of sixty-eight years, six months and eight days. He was the son of the late Bruce Patrick Napier and Ora Edana Bragg Napier, and is also preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Hensley and Brenda Gay Fry Adkins. He was a member of the Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Fall Creek. He is survived by his wife, Jil Napier of West Hamlin, W.Va.; one daughter, Tara (Bennie) Pack of Hamlin, W.Va.; one sister, Renee (Kenny) Clay of West Hamlin, W.Va.; two grandsons, Evan Edwards and Ethan Edwards, his pal Oreo, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was Loved by many. The family would like to give a special thank you to Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Ruby Memorial Hospital, LaDonna Muckenfuss, Donald and Elecha Pratt, Ronald and Paula Nelson. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Triplett Cemetery Pleasant View, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. July 24, 2023, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.

