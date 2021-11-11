BRUCE MELVIN GALLAHER, 60, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021. He was born December 20, 1960, in Huntington, the son of the late Ronald Wood and Ruth Ann Melvin Gallaher. He was the owner and founder of Jewelry Gold and Pawn in Huntington, a graduate of South Point High School, graduate of Ohio State University and a huge Marshall fan and supporter. He is survived by his wife of twenty years, Kristin Gallaher of Huntington; two sons, Blake Gallaher (Kate) of Florida and Brendan Gallaher of West Virginia; one sister, Brenda Boudreaux (Alfred) of Louisiana; five grandchildren, Robbie, Bennett, Tristan, Barrett and Genevieve; niece, Julian Parker (Daniel) of Tennessee; one nephew, Joseph Kowalski of Arizona; and a host of very close friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Christ Temple Church, 2400 Johnstown Road, Huntington, with Pastor Chuck Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

