BRUCE PAUL "PETE" GOLICE, 72, passed away November 15, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center from heart complications. Through multiple strokes and the vascular dementia, they caused, he never lost his sense of humor, charm, or artistic talent. Born February 5, 1950, in Logan, West Virginia to Paul Thomas Golice and Anna Jo (Hall) Golice. He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Taylor of West Jefferson, Ohio. Son Jarrod (Kelly) Golice of Huntington, W.Va. Sisters Sandy Southall of Eleanor, W.Va., and Patty Gilliam of Melville W.Va.; and six wonderful grandchildren. Of all his accomplishments and many talents, he was most proud of his children and grandchildren. He graduated from Huntington East High School in 1968 and was a Marshall University alumnus. Bruce had many different jobs but lived by his many original and adopted philosophies. Most Important of all was pursuing his passions. He was talented in many ways but was a natural artist. With little to no formal training he could sketch, use pastels and oil paint. Often taking years or decades off pursuing other endeavors only to return to his art these last years. From watching cowboy movies at a very young age, he developed a love and obsession for horses. He jumped, trail rode and participated in local and national horse shows. Often called a "Horse Whisperer", he trained his own horses to perform in many different forms of exhibition and did the same for countless others. He loved to teach and share any knowledge he had accumulated over his life around horses and was always willing to help a friend or horse in need. His favorite thing of all to do with horses was to put a smile on a child's face with their first horseback ride (even more than showing off). He only took time away from horses by choice to coach his children in sports. His love of baseball and his children led to yet another passion, coaching. He managed, coached, or helped in any way needed on almost every team his children were on, and enjoyed it so much he did the same for many other teams of older and younger kids. Finally, his greatest passion was his children. He was superman, hero, best friend, and Dad. He owned his faults and encouraged them to be better. He taught them to enjoy the small things in life and strive for more. He made hard work fun and no matter how mad he was, laughter was always there to wash it away. He never missed a chance to tell his family he was proud of them. He lived a full life and loved to make people laugh. He was a true one of a kind and will be sorely missed. Special thanks to all the staff of the Heritage Center, all the other health care professionals who cared for him, and Becky Dunn who helped make sure he never wanted for anything these last couple years. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends December 10, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 177 in Barboursville, W.Va. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Herd has options when it comes to bowl game
- UPDATE: One killed in Huntington shooting
- UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted Saturday morning
- Former Huntington City Council member found guilty in 2019 shooting
- Donna Sue Abbott
- BREAKING: Huntington earns first Class AAA title with 28-3 win over Parkersburg South
- John Burton Caldwell
- Longtime leader of Huntington Junior College has died
- Downtown parade kicks off Christmas season
- David Tyler Sammons
Collections
- Photos: HHS Football Team Send-off
- Photos: 2022 Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights
- Photos: Ironton falls to Canfield South Range in Ohio Division V state championship
- Photos: Huntington Nutcracker rehearsal
- Photos: Ritter Park Christmas Light Display lighting ceremony
- Photos: Small Business Saturday in Huntington
- Photos: Barboursville Christmas Parade
- Photos: Huntington wins class AAA championship
- Photos: Herd Holiday
- Photos: HPD conducts hiring and promotion ceremony