BRUCE T. CARTER, of Milton, West Virginia, passed away on January 13, 2022, at the age of 86, surrounded by loved ones. He battled serious medical issues, but he stayed strong until the end. Bruce was dearly loved and will be sorely missed. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. He was the son of the late Walter C. Carter and Amy Janey Carter Stevens.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sallie Carter, and their children, Bruce Tracy Carter II and his wife Shawna and granddaughter Sydney of Florida; Scott Carter and his wife Kristen and grandchildren Greta, Andy, Heidi and Lorelei of North Carolina; Shannon Carter and Bentley, great-grandson of Huntington; Chariet Matthews and her husband David and grandchildren Caleb and Katie of New Mexico.
Bruce is preceded in death by his 11 brothers, John Carter, Jim Carter, Charles Carter, Broadus Carter, Sanford Carter, Ford Carter, Walter Carter Jr., Tennis Carter, Ross Carter, Paul Carter, Michael Carter, and four sisters, Dulcie Morris, Anna Ruth Leonard, Vivian Flowers and Grace Sovine. Surviving are three sisters, Phyllis Chavez of Texas, Gloria Woodd of Indiana and Betty Hendricks of Kentucky. He also has many nieces and nephews.
Bruce served 8 years in the Army in heavy artillery. He was also a Drill Instructor. He served three tours of duty in Korea. He left the Army and had several jobs before landing at the Federal Bureau of Prisons, where he worked as an Environmental and Safety Specialist for 20 years until he retired. He was self-employed working in HVAC, residential electrical wiring and plumbing. Then he went to work as the Chairman of the Parole Board for West Virginia until 1996, when he retired from the Parole Board.
Bruce was a life member of the American Legion and served as Commander of Post 139 eight times, providing community service and helping out his fellow veterans. He frequently taught Hunter Safety at the American Legion over a 20-year period. He always helped those in need.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on February 5, 2022, at the American Legion, Post 139 in Milton, West Virginia. The American Legion Post 139 will conduct funeral protocols at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, following the memorial service. Then the Milton Auxiliary Unit 139 will serve dinner. In lieu of flowers, send donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Bruce’s honor.
