BRUCE WALDEN ADKINS, 92, of Kenova, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was born February 6, 1929, in Logan County, West Virginia, a son of the late Gladys and Lemmie Adkins Sr. His wife, Lelah Ruth Adkins, also preceded him in death, along with three sisters and brothers-in-law, Eloise (Bill) Norris, Hope (Paul) Napier and Roberta (Sam) Frazier; sisters-in-law and their husbands, Thelma (Eddie) Bailey and Judy (Denzel) Adkins; and brothers-in-law, Lindsey Rutherford, Roy Shaffer, Gallie Lester and Charles Kiser. Bruce served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, was a retired construction foreman, as well as a lifelong member of Faith Freewill Baptist Church where he attended faithfully until his illness. Survivors include one son, Jeffrey (Terri) Adkins; two grandchildren, Lindsay Adkins, Keith (Bridget) Griffith; three great-grandchildren, Logan Griffith, Kayne Trent and Shaelyn Trent, all of Kenova. Also surviving are three sisters, Pansy Emma Shaffer of Huntington, W.Va., Beulah Lester of Ocala, Fla., Helen Kiser of Houston, Texas; brother, Lemmie Adkins Jr. of Wayne, W.Va.; brother-in-law, Larry (Brigetta) Rutherford of Cleveland, Ohio; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brothers Phillip Tomblin and Zachary Adkins. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at noon on Friday at the funeral home.

