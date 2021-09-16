BRUCE WALDEN ADKINS, 92, of Kenova, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was born February 6, 1929, in Logan County, West Virginia, a son of the late Gladys and Lemmie Adkins Sr. His wife, Lelah Ruth Adkins, also preceded him in death, along with three sisters and brothers-in-law, Eloise (Bill) Norris, Hope (Paul) Napier and Roberta (Sam) Frazier; sisters-in-law and their husbands, Thelma (Eddie) Bailey and Judy (Denzel) Adkins; and brothers-in-law, Lindsey Rutherford, Roy Shaffer, Gallie Lester and Charles Kiser. Bruce served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, was a retired construction foreman, as well as a lifelong member of Faith Freewill Baptist Church where he attended faithfully until his illness. Survivors include one son, Jeffrey (Terri) Adkins; two grandchildren, Lindsay Adkins, Keith (Bridget) Griffith; three great-grandchildren, Logan Griffith, Kayne Trent and Shaelyn Trent, all of Kenova. Also surviving are three sisters, Pansy Emma Shaffer of Huntington, W.Va., Beulah Lester of Ocala, Fla., Helen Kiser of Houston, Texas; brother, Lemmie Adkins Jr. of Wayne, W.Va.; brother-in-law, Larry (Brigetta) Rutherford of Cleveland, Ohio; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brothers Phillip Tomblin and Zachary Adkins. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at noon on Friday at the funeral home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Historic Herald-Dispatch building sells for $330,000 at auction
- Community members shaken by death of Logan County woman found in garbage truck
- Huntington hospitals reach all-time high level of COVID patients
- Tri-State residents protest vaccine mandates
- Man sentenced in Cabell sexual assault case
- Chuck Landon: Karma strikes the AAC
- 2001 Herd remembers the past, optimistic for the future
- MATTHEW CHAD WARNER
- HADCO reaches deal with medical cannabis company
- Chuck Landon: Door to Sun Belt is open
Collections
- Photos: Herd fans tailgate for home opener
- Photos: Marshall defeats North Carolina Central, 44-10
- Photos: Huntington defeats Cabell Midland, 21-17
- Photos: Protesters rally against vaccine mandates
- Photos: Ironton vs. Cincinnati Moeller, high school football
- Photos: Marshall Sustainability Department opens new thrift store
- Photos: Patriot Day observance at Spring Hill Cemetery
- Photos: Monument dedicated to public service in Kenova
- Photo: Beekeeping class at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Historic Herald-Dispatch building sells at auction