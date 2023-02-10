BYRON KEITH LAWSON of Barboursville, son of the late Gordie Allen and Hilda Gay Adkins, died Jan. 29 in Charlotte, N.C. He was self-employed working primarily for the Dutch Miller Auto Group. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, Huntington. Burial will follow in the Lawson - Brunty Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com

