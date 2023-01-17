NORMAN DAVIS, 94, father, artist, and mustachioed storyteller of Huntington, W.Va., died of old age on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Norman was a world traveler, who loved Huntington and its wonderful people who supported his success in art and design over the years. He was the co-founder and creator of design and decorating shops that included the "Vagabond House" on 12th Avenue and 19th Street, and TSI Interiors, better known as "The Shop" on 6th Avenue and 15th Street and later on Prices Creek Road. His business grew by treating his clients more like family than customers. Prior to his decorating business, he served in the U.S. Navy for two years on the Tugboat "Moctobi" in the years following World War II, and 10 years in the Naval Reserve. Norman stayed in touch with many of his shipmates over the years where they unsuccessfully attempted to have the sister ship Zuni Tamora restored until it was purposely sunk off the New Jersey coast for scuba-diver recreation. Clarence Norman Davis was born April 9, 1928, to Clarence Cobb Davis and Esta Fraley Davis. He was preceded in death by his wife of many years, Shirley Michelson Broh Davis; and his brother Philip Eugene Davis. He is survived by his beloved wife Carol Sue Davis and her children Sara and Spencer, and his daughter Esta Marie Browning of San Diego, Calif.; four stepchildren, Charles M. Broh of Southfield, Mich., Sarah Lynn Broh Glass of Baltimore, Md., and C. Anthony Broh of Brookline, Mass.; Cameron Ball and his daughters, Alexa and Suzanna, plus too many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and in-laws to count. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Spring Hill Cemetery, with WV Honor Guard Post 16 conducting Military graveside rites. Inurnment will follow. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
