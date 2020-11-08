C. Robert “Bob” Barnett
Mar. 27, 1943 – Oct. 25, 2020
C. ROBERT “BOB” BARNETT, 77, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., died on Oct. 25, 2020. A private service was held at the Church of the Palms in Sarasota, Fla., on October 28. A memorial service to celebrate Bob’s life with friends and family will be held in Huntington when it is safe to gather.
After graduating from Marshall University in 1965 and receiving his Ph.D. from the Ohio State University in 1972, Bob returned to Marshall as head wrestling coach and a professor in the Division of Exercise Science, Sport and Recreation. In 2016, he was inducted into the Marshall Athletic Hall of Fame in recognition of his accomplishments as wrestling coach from 1972 to 1979. During his 35 years at Marshall (1972-2007), he served in a number of roles including Professor, Division Chair, and Director of Grants and Research Development for the university. He taught and mentored thousands of athletes and other students.
Recognized by Goldenseal magazine as West Virginia’s foremost sports historian, Bob published more than 300 articles, two television documentaries, and three books and was a section editor for the Encyclopedia of Appalachia. His West Virginia roots are apparent in Hillside Fields: A History of Sports in West Virginia and in his documentaries “Pro Football, Once A Small Town Sport” and “When the Big Green Rolled” (the story of tiny Wells High School’s quest to win the state basketball tournament), which aired on WV Public TV’s Outlook series. In 2010, he was inducted into the West Virginia All Black Schools Academic and Athletic Hall of Fame for his groundbreaking research into the history of West Virginia’s black high school basketball tournament. This research was expanded and culminated in publication of The Black Athlete in West Virginia: High School and College Sports from 1900 Through the End of Segregation in May 2020.
Bob’s book about his boyhood in Newell, W.Va., “Growing Up in the Last Small Town: A West Virginia Memoir,” reflects his love of family and of community that continued throughout his life. He married his high school sweetheart, Liz Arner, and with their two daughters, Megan and Alexis, the family was an integral part of the Huntington community for 40 years. To help meet community needs, Bob and Liz founded Barnett Ink, a grants evaluation company. From 1990-2013, Barnett Ink was instrumental in obtaining grants to provide services for the homeless, substance abuse prevention and treatment, community policing, and economic development for the Huntington region.
Bob’s many friends will remember his love of travel, parties, dancing, food and storytelling. Bob and Liz organized countless parties and family vacations over the years, including Marshall football tailgates, Saints and Sinners parties for their Sunday school class and trips to the Olympics. Friends will not be surprised that Bob and Liz had a bank account called “Good Times Money” because Bob believed that it was important to enjoy life. The best way to honor his memory is to carry on this tradition.
Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lysbeth, daughters, Megan Barnett (Hil) and Alexis Sergi (Jeff), brother, James Barnett, sister, Jane Powell, and grandchildren, Lanie, Grace and Will Barnett; Emily, Sydney and Ella Sergi.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the C. Robert Barnett Scholarship at Marshall University at Marshall Foundation Hall, Attn C. Robert Barnett Scholarship Fund, 514 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703.