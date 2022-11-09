Caige Andrew Rider
CAIGE ANDREW RIDER, 17, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away November 3, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be private. He was born November 21, 2004, in Huntington, a son of David Rider of Barboursville and Phyllis Tock Samuel and stepfather, JR Samuel of Barboursville. Caige was a senior at Cabell Midland High School, on the CMHS Knights football team, and a member of Cox Landing United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Phillip Tock. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Corton Rider; stepbrother Luke Samuel; stepsisters Hayley Samuel and Hannah Samuel; "adoptive brother" Dylon Swain; paternal grandparents Michael and Carolyn Rider; maternal grandmother Barbetta Tock; step-grandparents Kermit and Kay Reed; uncles Daniel Rider and Michael Tock; aunts Deah Stovall (Matt), Melanie Watson (Bryan), and Melissa Tock; and several cousins, family and friends. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

