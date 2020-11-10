Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praised her. Favor is deceitful, and beauty is vain, but a woman who feareth the Lord, she shall be praised. (Proverbs 31:10, 28, 30) CALLIE LOUESA NAPIER SMITH, 82, of Ranger, W.Va., passed away on November 9, 2020, at her home in Ranger, W.Va. She was born October 20, 1938, in Ranger, W.Va., the daughter of the late Roscoe and Delana Wiley Napier. Preceding her in death were her beloved husband of 58 years, Harold Ray Smith, son, Hal Mark Smith, granddaughter, Kristen Nicole Prichard, siblings, Roscoe Napier Jr., Pat Napier, Arthur Napier, Aderon Napier, Buddy Napier, Onee Zell Napier Fields-Combs, and two infants. Those left to mourn her passing are son, Stuart Clinton (Debbie) Smith, Sherri (Mark) Webber, daughter-in-law, Kimberly Smith, grandchildren, William Smith, Sara (Jon) Everheart, Kyle Mark Smith, Jessica (Billy) Beirne, Christopher (Allison) Webber, Joshua (Taylor Hodges) Webber, great-grandchildren, Luna Barriteau, Cecilia Webber, Ethan Beirne and Elijah Beirne, and brother, Paul (Judy) Napier. Her work history included a brief stint as elementary school teacher, salesperson at JC Penney, seamstress at Demure Bra factory and rural mail carrier for the USPS. Callie was a member of the Kiah’s Creek Church and was a Christian from an early age. Two sisters-in-law, Sharon Smith Lovejoy and Donna Smith Martin, tried to be helpful and loving to their “sister” in life and in Christ. She will be sorely missed by a host of other relatives, friends and neighbors. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Robert Fulton officiating. The burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the funeral. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
