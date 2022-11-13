Calvin DeSales Knott
CALVIN DESALES KNOTT, 84, of Milton, W.Va., passed away November 8, 2022. He was born November 27, 1937, in Washington, D.C., son of the late Thomas DeSales Knott and Mary Agnes Dudley Knott. He was a retired FBI agent from 1958-1989. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Alpha Newmyer Pritchard Knott; children: Tammy Fox (Ron) of Midlothian, Va., Renee Miller of Cincinnati, Ohio, Calvin DeSales Knott Jr. of Williamsburg, Va., and Kimberly Bahawi of Huntington; stepson, Mike Pritchard (Stephanie); and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Greg Wagoner. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

