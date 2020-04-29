CALVIN ERNEST PHILLIPS, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in Heritage Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born July 10, 1934, in Elkins, W.Va., son of the late Chester and Creta Summerfield Phillips. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, William, Dorman, Boyd and Allen Phillips; and one sister, Clara Phillips. He retired from the Corps of Engineers and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Phillips; two sons, Christopher (Terrie) Phillips of Columbus, Ohio, and Dwayne (Sonya) Phillips of Crown City, Ohio; one grandson, Christopher Phillips; one brother, Kenneth (Sheila) Phillips of Elkins, W.Va.; two sisters, Anna Ruth (Joe) Stalnaker of Buckhannon, W.Va., and Wilma (Bob) Miller of Elkins, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a local food pantry to help others in these trying times. Private family service will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.