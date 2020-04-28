CALVIN PHILLIPS, 86, of Huntington died April 27 in Heritage Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
