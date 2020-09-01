Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CAMERON DAIL “BUDDY” DILLON, 73, of Sutton, W.Va., passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at United Medical Center. He was born September 12, 1946, a son of the late Jesse and Martha Summers Dillon. He was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Lessi Bailey, Ruby Hager, Glenna Lucas, Opal Bailey, Nathan Dillon and Sylvia Martin. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Dean Dillon; son Mark Allen Dillon; six granddaughters; two grandsons; one special granddaughter, Selena Bell Adkins; and a sister, Della Lee Wright. There will be a graveside memorial service at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va., at a later date. Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.