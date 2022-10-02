CAMILLE ANNA THORNE, originally from Huntington, W.Va., went to be with her Lord on August 9, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Campbell Joseph Hage and Martha Hage of Huntington, W.Va.
Survivors include her loving husband, Rex Eugene Thorne of Point Pleasant, WV and their daughters, Sarah, Anna Maria and Rachel. She loved her children dearly, her grandchildren Cael and Joy Sullivan, Lydia Grady and Abigail Hatfield as well as her sons-in-law Shane Hatfield and Daniel Sullivan. She loved her many cousins, nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her brother, the Reverend Arthur Hage of Hurricane, W.Va., and then survived by her sisters and brothers and their families, the Reverend Father George Hage of Winston-Salem, N.C., Shelley Hage, Leslie Lucas and Helen Freeman of Huntington, W.Va., and Peter Hage of Lawrenceville, Ga.
Camille was a ballet dancer and appreciated the fine arts in her youth. She served in her father's restaurant, Cam's Ham in Huntington, W.Va., at a young age and then she attended Marshall University for her undergraduate degree and then received her master's degree in teaching from West Virginia University. She later worked for Gallipolis City Schools District teaching the language of French at Gallia Academy High School for 32 years. She loved the faculty and staff of Gallia Academy High School, her students, her church family at First Baptist Church of Gallipolis, Ohio and First Church of God in Point Pleasant, W.Va. She was kindhearted and did her best in everything she did. She loved to tell her family, friends and neighbors about Jesus and salvation. She enjoyed making dinner and desserts for her family and friends and loved to tell stories about her family to her friends, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
At the end of her life, she wrote a book, "A Shattered Nightmare," a book chronicling God's miracles throughout her life. Should individuals want a copy, an email can be sent to carnival54@yahoo.com.
Respecting her wishes, a private ceremony will be conducted. Camille will be buried in Harmony Church Cemetery in Southside, W.Va. Flowers can be sent to Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, 1701 Jefferson Blvd., Point Pleasant, WV 25550.
