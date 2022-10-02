Camille Anna Thorne
CAMILLE ANNA THORNE, originally from Huntington, W.Va., went to be with her Lord on August 9, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Campbell Joseph Hage and Martha Hage of Huntington, W.Va.

Survivors include her loving husband, Rex Eugene Thorne of Point Pleasant, WV and their daughters, Sarah, Anna Maria and Rachel. She loved her children dearly, her grandchildren Cael and Joy Sullivan, Lydia Grady and Abigail Hatfield as well as her sons-in-law Shane Hatfield and Daniel Sullivan. She loved her many cousins, nephews and nieces.

