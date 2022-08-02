Candy Lynn Freeman
SYSTEM

CANDY LYNN FREEMAN, 51, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was born August 7, 1970, in Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thomas Lee and Helen Taylor Campbell. She was a graduate of Hurricane High School Class of 1988 and attended Arizona State University. She is survived by her husband, James Daniel Freeman; daughter Taylor D. Freeman; sons Joshua T. Rose and Elijah J. Freeman. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

