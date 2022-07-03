Capaldini Louis A. "Lou"

LOUIS A. "LOU" CAPALDINI died on June 23, 2022, at age 95. He passed away after a series of hospitalizations. Lou was born December 13, 1926, to the late Pete Capaldini Sr. and Antonia Oriani Capaldini. Lou grew up in Northfork, W.Va. His father, Pete Capaldini Sr., was founder of the Northfork Lumber Company.
His parents and two grandparents emigrated from Italy to the United States in the early 1900's. Mining jobs brought them to McDowell County. He was predeceased by his brother, Pete Capaldini Jr., of Dublin, Va. Also by wives Marie Pia Frigo Capaldini, (divorced in 1984), and Jacqueline Friel Mullins Capaldini. Both marriages were long, 32 years and 29 years, respectively.
A graduate of Northfork, W.Va., High School; The Ohio State University (BS Music Education); Stonier Graduate School of Banking, Rutgers University (Bank Marketing Certificate), and Marshall University (MS Music Education). He was the oldest graduate (age 81) at the Marshall graduation ceremony in 2008 (photo shows him waving to the crowd).
Lou was a veteran of the US Army, serving during WW II, he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant in 15 months and was awaiting deployment into the Pacific as the war ended. He was especially grateful for excellent medical care from the Veterans Administration Hospital in Huntington, W.Va.
Lou had a multi-decade career as a community banker in Bluefield, W.Va., Logan, W.Va., Mamaroneck, N.Y., and Charleston, W.Va., and was also an executive with the American Bankers Association in New York, N.Y., and Washington, D.C. He was a Research Analyst with the WV Department of Corrections and a stockbroker in Beckley, W.Va. He had a deep interest in music and the arts, played saxophone in the The Ohio State University marching band and was an enthusiastic participant in choral performances with churches and community groups. Lou served as Acting Commissioner of the WV Department of Culture and History in 2000 and Board Member and Treasurer of the West Virginia Symphony. Lou loved to talk. He knowledgeably discussed topics including music, theology, sacred liturgy, politics, and foreign affairs. He was a lifelong learner who relied on talking books and podcasts in later years as his vision deteriorated. One of his favorite expressions was "La famiglia e prima" (Family comes first). He expressed his devotion by extremely hard work and long hours. He is survived by three children, Mark (Laura) of Minnetonka, Minn., Lisa of Woodacre, Calif., and Greg of Arlington, Va. Also, by two grandchildren, Lia Capaldini-Keseley and Nick Capaldini. Louis was a member of Highlawn Presbyterian Church in Huntington. In Lieu of flowers, his family requests that memorial contributions for that church, 2814 Collis Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. A memorial service will be held there at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 9. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.