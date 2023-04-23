CAPT. JAMES BERNARD POINDEXTER III, U.S. Navy (Ret.), 66 of Shenandoah Junction, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, husband of Pama LaFon Poindexter, died Nov. 27, 2022, at home. He retired from the U.S. Navy. A memorial service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. April 28, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 27 at the church. Donations may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you