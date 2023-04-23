CAPT. JAMES BERNARD POINDEXTER III, U.S. Navy (Ret.), 66 of Shenandoah Junction, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, husband of Pama LaFon Poindexter, died Nov. 27, 2022, at home. He retired from the U.S. Navy. A memorial service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. April 28, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 27 at the church. Donations may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
