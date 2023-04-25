Capt. James B. III Poindexter

CAPTAIN JAMES BERNARD "BERNIE" POINDEXTER III, 66, U.S. Navy Retired, passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2022, at his home in Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia.
He was born August 11, 1956, in Huntington, West Virginia, and he was the son of the late Dr. James Bernard Poindexter Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Thompson Poindexter.
Bernie is survived by his loving wife, Pama LaFon Poindexter; children David (Amy) Poindexter of South Carolina, Johnna Poindexter of Washington state, Megan (Scott) Stone of Maryland and Korrin Danko of Shenandoah Junction; grandchildren Camille and Becket Poindexter, Taylor Michener and Harbor Stone; great-grandson Leo Poindexter; beloved sisters, his twin, Mary (Steve) Williams, Metta Poindexter and Jeanie (Bill) Bartlett, all of Huntington, W.Va.; his nieces Nikki (Ronald) Reed and Laura Urban; very special aunt, Sally Davis; and many cousins.
Bernie retired from the Navy after 34 years of active duty in places like Hawaii, Okinawa, Japan, San Diego, Iraq and many years in the D.C. and Maryland area, before retiring to West Virginia. He was a special person who always had a smile and so many friends it is impossible to count. He was a life member of the American College Healthcare Executives and a member of the Tuscarora Gun Club in Maryland. Many people remember him as an excellent banjo player and for his love for great whiskey.
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday April 28, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 520 11th Street, Huntington.
The family will receive friends at the church, Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m.
