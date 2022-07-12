CAPTAIN GENE LISTER, 94, of Huntington, husband of Louise Sowards Lister, died July 9 in Huntington Health & Rehabilitation Center. He worked for employment services for the state of West Virginia. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. July 12 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
