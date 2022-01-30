CARL BAILEY, 92, passed away January 24, 2022. He was born in Prichard, W.Va., moved to Rittman, Ohio, as a child and lived in Wadsworth, Ohio, the rest of his life. Carl met his future wife, Lois Harter, when they both worked at the Wadsworth Match Co. They had been married for 60 years when she passed away on Feb. 5, 2010.
The oldest of seven children, he was predeceased by his parents, Georgia (Staley) and Lee Bailey; and his sisters, Loretta Ponader, Lorain Marconi, Lois Baker and Lola Pearson, and their spouses; plus several nieces and nephews. He is survived by his daughters, Connie Bailey Berk (Dr. Mitchell L. Berk) of Huntington, W.Va., Linda Bailey and Kathy Bailey; his brother, Clyde Bailey (Pat); and his sister, Laura Riddle (Harold, deceased). He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and he became a great-great-uncle in 2021.
Carl proudly served in the Army National Guard of Ohio from June 1948 until June 1951. He then enlisted in the Navy Reserves from July 1951 through July 1954. During this time he received a rating of Aviation Electrician’s Mate, Second Class. Carl had many different jobs during the first part of his life. He drove a coal truck, worked at Chippewa Lake Amusement Park, and both he and Lois worked at the Tank Plant in Cleveland. Carl soon became a machine operator at the Cleveland Chevrolet Plant and then became a machinist at the General Motors Corporation Plant in Cleveland. Carl went on to manage a Lawson’s store in Cleveland and later one in downtown Wadsworth. For many years he also owned the grocery store and two other stands in New Central Market in Cleveland.
Carl was a master machinist and he finally opened his own machine shop. Many years ago, he built the largest braiding machine without blueprints for a company in Cleveland. Carl loved to fly. He obtained his private pilot’s license in 1970 and eventually owned his own plane. For many years he was a proud member of the Wadsworth Airmen Association.
The family would like to thank all of the family members, neighbors and friends who helped Dad in the later years of his life. They are appreciated more than they will ever know.
Calling hours are Sunday, January 30, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, OH 44281. Burial will be private. Due to current health concerns, masks must be worn.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
JAMES W. ST. CLAIR, 86, of Huntington, WV, passed away on January 26, 2022. Jim was born in …
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.