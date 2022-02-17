CARL CHADWICK JR., of Kenova passed away at his home and was reunited with his wife, Rosalie, in their heavenly home on February 12, 2022. Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, with Pastor Mike Blankenship officiating. The family will receive friends two hours before the service. Burial will be in Cyrus Cemetery. Carl was born in Cyrus on January 6, 1929, a son of the late Carl Chadwick Sr., and Tressie Ray Chadwick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie Chadwick; and their son, Gary Dale Chadwick. He was a member of Madison Avenue Christian Church in Huntington. Carl spent 40 years touching the lives of students at Fort Gay and Ceredo-Kenova High Schools where he coached and taught. Not one to sit still, he spent his free time in his garden. He took joy in watching things grow. His neighbors often benefited from his garden's excess when he delivered fresh fruits and vegetables to their doors. Another passion was fishing, and he was always ready to go to Lake Erie. He was a man of many talents including carpentry, which he used to build his as well as his daughter’s homes, among others. Surviving family includes his daughter, Jeanette and Mike Billups of Kenova; one brother, Keith (Freda) Chadwick of Texas; two grandchildren, Aaron (Sochill) Billups and Allison (Ryan) Kazee; four great-grandsons, Elijah, Blaine, Harrison and Brooks, as well as several nieces and nephews. Carl’s family would like to express their thanks to his cousin Brenda Damron whose weekly “pizza party” visits in his last two years brought him such pleasure and company. The family would also like to thank his caregivers Becky, Shirley, Jennifer and Hannah who took such wonderful and loving care of Carl and the whole family. Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Huntington, who assisted with his care, at P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell commissioner Nancy Cartmill, longtime civil servant, dies
- Police roundup: Two Huntington residents charged with possession of drugs
- R.D. Judd: Christian preaching has no place in public schools
- Marshall softball game canceled for Sunday after team bus incident
- Cabell County Schools investigating religious event at HHS
- JAMES ALBERT COFFMAN JR.
- Religious revival prompts walkout by Huntington High students
- Wayne County lifts school mask mandate
- Former West Virginia Supreme Court justice joins law firm in Huntington
- Investigations into religious event, basketball incident continue for Cabell BOE
Collections
- Photos: Father Daughter Valentine Dance
- Photos: Student drone competition at Huntington Tri-State Airport
- Photos: Tri-State ArenaCross 2022 Indoor Championship Series
- Photos: Ice cream tasting at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Kayak Roll Clinic
- Photos: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
- Photos: Valentines Day cookies at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, girls basketball
- Photos: Ironton vs. Fairland, boys basketball