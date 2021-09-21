CARL EDWARD WILHELM, 82, of Huntington, husband of Barbara Plymale Wilhelm, died Sept. 15 at home. He was a construction superintendent. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Entombment will be in Miami Town Cemetery, Cincinnati, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. A second visitation and funeral will be at a later date in Harrison, Ohio. www.regerfh.com

