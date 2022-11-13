Carl Elmo Riggs
SYSTEM

CARL ELMO "POSSUM" RIGGS, passed away peacefully at his home in New Smyrna Beach, Florida on November 3, 2022. Carl was born on September 23, 1928, in McVeigh, Kentucky to parents W.M. Bill and Sybil Davis Riggs. On June 26, 1949, Carl married his wife Louise J. Bucci Riggs in Williamson, West Virginia. Together they had three children, Bob, David, and Greg. Carl is survived by his three children Bob (Judy), David (Jayne) and Greg (Debra); grandchildren Lindsey Riggs and Louie Carr; brothers Dr. Leon and W.M. Bill Riggs Jr., and sisters Maebell and Donna Jean. He is predeceased by his parents W.M. Bill and Sybil Davis Riggs; his wife Louise J. Bucci Riggs; his sister Mildred and his brothers Paul and Jay. Before Carl served and retired as a postmaster for the United States Postal service in Huntington, West Virginia, he served for the United States Navy in the Communications Corps during the Korean War. He was also a previous postmaster in Delbarton, W.Va., Williamson, W.Va., and Barboursville, W.Va. He was very active in his community as a coach, scoutmaster and civic leader. He was the president of the WHS Booster, the National League of Postmasters, Kentucky Colonel, Knights of Columbus and many more. Private services will be held in the near future. Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation, Wildwood, is directing arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you