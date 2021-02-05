CARL EMMITT STROUD, 98, of Dunlow, W.Va., passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton, Ohio. Funeral services were 1 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Manuel Ferguson and Pastor Dan Pancake officiating. Military graveside honors were conducted by American Legion Post 93. Burial followed in the Troy Maynard Cemetery, Dunlow. He was born March 10, 1922, a son of the late Paris and Badzilla Maynard Stroud. Carl retired as a mechanic with the New York Central Railroad and was a WWII Army veteran. He is survived by two sons, Floyd (Nancy) Stroud of King, N.C., and Roger (Mabel) Stroud of Flatwoods, Ky.; one brother, Landon (Barbara) Stroud of Fort Gay, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Kenneth, Veronica, Jeff and April; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation was one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Sanctuary of Ohio Valley. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.

