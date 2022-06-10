Carl Eugene Jr. Hysell

CARL EUGENE HYSELL JR., 58, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 6, 2022. He was born September 19, 1963, in Milton, W.Va., a son of Sue Laverty and the late, Carl Hysell Sr. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by one sister, Andrea Hatfield; two brothers, Randy Hysell and Walter Hysell; grandmother Mildred Stewart; special niece Alicia Hysell and special friend Greg Varney. In addition to his mother, he is survived by four daughters, Leigha Pack (Michael), Hannah Griffing (Todd), Gabrielle Hughes (Drake) and Kala Hager (Josh); one son, Carl Dean; one sister, Debby Black; one brother, Bobby Hysell (Jennifer); seven grandchildren, Hunter, Aiden, Ayleigha, Alexa, Kyleigh, Kaelyn and Asher; special nephews and nieces Randy Hysell II, Gavin Ruby, April Hysell, Josh Hysell, Walter Hysell; special friends Michelle Murrell (Rodney) and Darrell Hysell Jr., and a host of other family and friends that he loved. The family would like to thank Mike Hysell for his help during this difficult time. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
