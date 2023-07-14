CARL FRANKLIN OSBURN, 63 of Naples, Fla., formerly of Wayne, W.Va. passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Naples. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home, with Dr. Basil Hensley and Pastor Randy Osburn officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. He was born July 16, 1959, at Huntington, W.Va., a son of Janith Ann Mills Osburn and the late Howard Franklin Osburn. Carl was the owner of The Franklin Social and the Black-Eyed Pig BBQ in Naples, Fla., where he was known by most everyone in town. He graduated from Wayne High School in 1977 and from West Virginia University in 1981 where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Judith Ann Osburn, maternal grandparents Estelle Booth Mills and Clifford Mills, and paternal grandparents Ida Cyrus Osburn and Rice Osburn. In addition to his mother, Carl is survived by his fiancée, Wendy Easton and her son, Easton Mendoza; one sister, Lisa Estelle (Helder) Amorim of Wayne, W.Va.; one nephew, John Aaron (Kisha) Russell; two nieces, Alexandria Amity Amorim and Celia Nicole Amorim (Jayson) Pine; a great-niece, Melanie Pine; a great-nephew, Eli Pine; and a host of friends too numerous to mention. Visitation will be held from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
