CARL GAVIN ANDREW RUBY, 19 of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. He was born November 8, 2003, in Charleston, W.Va., a son of the late Vinson Ray Ruby Jr. and Andrea Michelle Hysell Hatfield. He is also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Vinson Ruby and Linda Prouse and his maternal grandfather, Carl E. Hysell. He is survived by his maternal grandmother, Sue Laverty; one sister, Sarah Lovejoy; two brothers, Vinson Ray Ruby III and James William Ernest Michael Ruby. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton with Rev. Charles Langdon officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

